'She's Gone Through A Lot': RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Gets Emotional Tribute After 2Nd WPL Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana received a heartfelt tribute from teammate Shreyanka Patil following the team's second Women's Premier League (WPL) triumph. RCB clinched their second WPL title with a seven-wicket win over Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals in the final at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, February 5.

With a 204-run target, RCB chased it down with two balls to spare in the final over of the title clash. Mandhana led the batting with a captain's knock of 87 off 41 balls, including 12 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 212.20, and formed a record 165-run partnership for the second wicket with Georgia Voll, who contributed with a crucial innings of 79 off 54 balls, including 14 fours.

Radha Yadav also emerged as a hero as she hit two consecutive fours when Bengaluru required 8 runs off 4 balls to win the final to seal a dramatic victory, despite a mini-collapse in the batting line-up.

'She's Gone Through a Lot'

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana became just the second captain, after Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, to win WPL twice. As Mandhana once again led Bengaluru to another league title, Shreyanka Patil paid tribute to her resilience and leadership.

Speaking on Jio Hotstar after the RCB victory in the final, Shreyanka dedicated the team's victory to Smriti Mandhana, highlighting that the captain had gone through a lot in the last one and a half months. She also acknowledged coach Malolan Rangarajan, celebrating his first title as a coach, and wished assistant coach Anya Shrubsole's son a happy first birthday, calling the victory a special moment for the entire team.

“Very special feeling, and I would love to mention three people - number one, Smriti, because she has gone through a lot in the last one and a half months. This win is very special. I would love to dedicate this win to her. Malo and Anya,” Shreyanka said.

“Today is Anya's son's birthday - first year. I would love to wish him a happy birthday. And again, Malo - first time he's head coach for the team and I think it's a special win for all of us,” she added.

Happy Captain, Happy Us. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2026 #RCBvDC twitter/HB73PgEZTR

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 5, 2026

Under the leadership of Mandhana and coach Rangrajan, the RCB women's team was quite dominant throughout the WPL 2026, finishing at the top of the points table with six wins and two losses, and accumulated 12 points from eight outings.

As the table toppers, the Smriti Mandhana-led side directly qualified for the final, where they went on to defeat the Delhi Capitals to clinch the title.

Personal Setback to WPL Glory

Shreyanka Patil's tribute to Smriti Mandhana was a reference to the difficult phase Smriti Mandhana endured after her marriage to ex-boyfriend and musician Palash Muchhal was called off. Mandhana was set to get married to her longtime boyfriend, Palash in November, but it was called off following prolonged delays, family health emergencies, and ultimately a public announcement that the ceremony was cancelled.

It was reported that Mucchal was unfaithful to Mandhana during the wedding festivities. A claim surfaced on social media after her father fell ill on the day of the wedding, and the ceremony was postponed indefinitely. However, neither family confirmed the allegations, and both parties sought privacy amid ongoing speculation.

⭐️ First Player at the WPL Auction. ❤️‍ First Royal Challenger. Two-Time WPL Champion. And an Orange Cap Winner Smriti Mandhana. twitter/p6hzyL5i8C

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 5, 2026

However, the personal setback did not deter Smriti Mandhana's focus or performance. In December last year, Mandhana had a decent outing in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, scoring 120 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 133.33 in four matches. Thereafter, Smriti Mandhana guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second WPL title.

Smriti Mandhana was the standout batter of the WPL 2026, amassing 377 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 153.25 in nine matches. She received the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter of the season.