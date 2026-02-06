Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Temperatures In Morning, Clear Skies Likely Throughout Day

Bengaluru weather alert today: Cold temperatures in the morning with clear skies expected throughout the day. Doctors advise warm clothing and hot meals to stay healthy during the chilly spell.

Bengaluru is experiencing chilly conditions as the city witnesses a dip in temperatures.

The Meteorological Department has reported that the minimum temperature today will be 15°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 27°C.

Residents are feeling the effects of this cold snap, with doctors advising caution, particularly for children and the elderly. People have been encouraged to use warm blankets and consume hot meals to maintain their health during this period.

Despite the cold mornings, Bengaluru is set to enjoy clear skies throughout the day.

The current temperature stands at 22°C, with humidity levels at 39%. Winds are blowing at 20.2 km/h, providing a mild breeze across the city.

Air quality remains within a good range, with an AQI between 35 and 97, making it a favourable day for outdoor activities for most residents.

According to the local weather bulletin, Bengaluru is likely to experience mainly clear skies over the next 24 hours.

Mist is expected in the early morning hours in some areas, creating a serene yet chilly atmosphere.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for the period are forecasted to be around 30°C and 16°C, respectively. Residents are advised to stay warm in the mornings and evenings to prevent cold-related health issues.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern is expected to remain stable for the next 48 hours. Clear skies will dominate, with occasional early morning mist in some localities.

Temperatures are likely to remain consistent, with a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 16°C.

The Meteorological Department has urged everyone to continue wearing warm clothing, maintain a balanced diet, and take necessary precautions to stay healthy during the cold spell.