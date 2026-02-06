May 9 Case: CM Sohail Afridi's Alleged Role Under Scrutiny After Forensic Findings

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The controversy over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi's alleged role in the May 9 case has intensified.

According to the Punjab Forensic Lab report, some evidence is linked to Sohail Afridi, while NADRA's latest report has also pointed to evidence related to him. The court has ordered a complete report to be submitted by February 14.

Police stated that if the court orders, CM Sohail Afridi will be investigated. On social media, questions are being raised about whether the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police themselves sent the evidence to the Punjab Forensic Lab or if it was all done under the court's order.

CM Sohail Afridi told Daily Jang that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police did not send the material themselves. Rather, the court handed over a sealed envelope containing a USB to the investigating officer and ordered it to be sent to the forensic lab.

He added that neither his lawyer nor the police officer knew what was on the USB. The lawyer had requested to see the material, but the court did not allow it.

According to the CM, the material was sent against him unfairly. The court only asked forensic experts to determine whether the person in the video was Sohail Afridi or not.

Forensic experts confirmed that the person appearing in the video is indeed Sohail Afridi. However, the main question remains whether he has any connection to the May 9 incident. The CM said that the police have not yet questioned him regarding this.

Peshawar Chief Capital Police (CCP) Mian Saeed told Daily Jang that the police had already completed the investigation in this case and submitted the challan in court. Later, some evidence was presented in court by the opposing lawyer, following which, under court orders, the USB was handed over to the police.

Subsequently, the court directed the police to send the USB to the Punjab Forensic Lab and NADRA.

He added that the forensic and NADRA reports have been submitted to the court and are now part of the case. Further action will be taken according to the court's future orders.

According to the CCP, if the court orders, CM Sohail Afridi will also be questioned. He said the decision is still pending on whether the video and images are linked to the May 9 incident in Peshawar or not.