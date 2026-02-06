403
Minister Of Youth Urges Public To Take Part In Kuwait Sports Day Saturday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Youth and Sports Affairs Dr. Tareq Al-Jalahma on Friday called on citizens and residents to actively participate in the third Kuwait Sports Day, scheduled for Saturday on Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Jalahma said the event reflects Kuwait's commitment to promoting public health and an active lifestyle, noting that it aligns with the Public Authority for Sport's strategy (2022-2028) aimed at entrenching the concept of sports.
He explained that the event targets all segments of society, including families, youth, children and persons with disabilities, and features open sports activities such as walking, running and cycling, alongside recreational and awareness programs.
Al-Jalahma added that the event is organized by the Kuwait Federation for Sport for All (KSFAF), under the umbrella of the Public Authority for Sport, in cooperation with relevant government and private entities, and with the support of the country's leadership. (end)
