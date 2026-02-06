Rohit Shetty Firing Case: IMPPA Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis Requesting Immediate Intervention

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has addressed its concerns to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the recent firing incident outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The president of the association, Abhay Sinha wrote a letter to the CM, and spoke about the air of panic and anxiety that has shrouded the film fraternity in the light of multiple shooting incidents across the entertainment capital of the country.

Abhay Sinha wrote,“Rohit Shetty has not only made immense contributions to Indian cinema but has also consistently stood by the nation whenever called upon, extending his support to social causes and national initiatives in times of need in the larger interest of society. It is therefore deeply concerning that such an incident should occur at his residence. This alarming incident has understandably caused anxiety and apprehension within our film fraternity and we are concerned that events of this nature may create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among artists, producers, technicians and the many individuals who dedicate themselves to contributing to the cultural and economic strength of our state”.

“We respectfully request your immediate intervention to ensure a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into the matter. We also urge that appropriate security measures be reinforced to reassure Shri Rohit Shetty and his family, as well as the entire entertainment fraternity. We are confident that under your leadership, firm steps will be taken to uphold law and order and to prevent any recurrence of such disturbing incidents”, he added.

The firing incident at Rohit Shetty's Juhu bungalow in Mumbai took place last Sunday. Police investigating the case said they have received intelligence inputs suggesting that several celebrities are hesitant to approach the police. Investigators believe the main objective of the firing was to create fear across the film industry.

A senior police officer said they have received inputs that many people received threatening calls, but no one is coming forward to record statements or lodge complaints. If facts are concealed, it becomes extremely difficult for the police to take suo moto action. In one of Lonkar's social media posts, warnings have come to light.

However, Rohit Shetty himself has denied receiving any threatening calls. Several police teams have been dispatched to different parts of the country in search of the shooters.