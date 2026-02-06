Rajasthan High Court Receives Fresh Bomb Threat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court received a fresh bomb threat on Friday, prompting immediate security action and evacuation.

Following the threat, the High Court administration alerted the police, after which bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the Registrar of the High Court received an email earlier in the day claiming that three powerful RDX bombs had been planted inside the court premises.

Taking the threat seriously, court proceedings at the Jaipur Bench were immediately suspended. Security agencies conducted a thorough search of the premises, including courtrooms, judges' chambers and advocates' chambers.

After no suspicious object was found during the extensive search operation, entry was reopened for lawyers and litigants.

Court proceedings subsequently resumed at the Jaipur High Court.

Meanwhile, search operations were still underway at the Jodhpur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court at the time of filing this report, with security forces continuing checks across the premises. This is not the first such incident. The Rajasthan High Court had received six bomb threats last year.

In December last year, threat emails were received for five consecutive days, causing repeated security alerts and disruption of court work.

Despite investigations, the person responsible for the threats has not yet been identified. Police officials said every threat is being treated with utmost seriousness, and cyber and intelligence teams are working to trace the source of the emails.

According to the compiled figures, schools emerged as the most targeted institutions, receiving 29 bomb threats in 2025.

These threats caused panic among parents and students, leading to evacuations, suspension of classes and extensive police verification exercises. Hospitals and metro stations were also among the major targets, together receiving many bomb threats during the year.

Each alert prompted emergency protocols, including evacuation of patients and staff, deployment of bomb disposal squads and thorough searches of premises.

Authorities said that while most threats later turned out to be hoaxes, they placed significant strain on emergency services and hospital operations.

Other sensitive locations were not spared. High Court, Sessions Courts and the Collectorate together received seven threat calls, while SMS Stadium, a major public venue, also reported seven such incidents.

Jaipur International Airport received four bomb threats, leading to heightened security, flight delays and inconvenience to passengers.

Police officials said that most of the threats were received via anonymous calls or emails and were later found to be fake. However, each alert had to be treated as a serious security threat.

"Even a hoax call requires full-scale verification. Public safety cannot be compromised," a senior police officer said.

Security agencies have intensified cyber tracking and coordination with intelligence units to identify those behind the threats.

Several cases have been registered under sections related to public mischief and threatening national security.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain calm but vigilant and warned that making fake bomb threats is a serious criminal offence, punishable with strict legal action. With critical infrastructure repeatedly targeted, police and administration are now working on strengthening preventive measures to ensure safety and avoid panic in the future, said officials.