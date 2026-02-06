Euphoria Review: HIT Or MISS? Is Bhumika Chawla, Gunasekhar's Family Drama Worth Watching? Read On

Euphoria Review: Directed by Gunasekhar and starring Bhumika, 'Euphoria' explores today's trends and youth behavior. Is this movie engaging? Let's find out in the review.

Director Gunasekhar, known for visual spectacles, presents 'Euphoria.' Based on real events, it highlights the mistakes of Gen Z and how students are going down the wrong path.Vikas and his friends assault Chaitra. When a case is filed, Vikas's own mother (Bhumika), a school principal, provides evidence against him, leading to a 20-year sentence.The film shows how youth go astray due to parental neglect. The investigation and court scenes are engaging. The second half in jail and the emotional climax are highlights.Pros: The film's realistic take on social issues, engaging investigation, and a heart-wrenching climax. Cons: Weak writing and direction, feels disjointed and lacks emotional depth.Sara Arjun shines as Chaitra, though her role is limited. Vignesh is impressive as Vikas. Bhumika performs well, but her character's writing is weak. Gautham Menon is decent.Kaala Bhairava's music is a major plus, elevating the crime thriller feel. Cinematography is good, but editing feels choppy. The director's message is strong, but execution is weak.While it may not impress as a movie, its message for parents and kids is strong. A must-watch for parents. **Rating: 2.5**