Power Load Verification Drive Unrelated To Tariff Hike: J&K Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday clarified that the ongoing electricity load verification drive in unmetered areas is a routine exercise to ensure accurate billing and has no link with any hike in power tariffs.

The clarification was given by the Power Development Department (PDD) in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir during the ongoing budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The government said instructions were issued to power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in December 2025 to constitute special teams for verification of existing load agreements in areas that are not fully metered. The exercise is part of compliance under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at improving billing efficiency and reducing losses.

It said inspection teams are now using mobile phone videography to document actual electricity usage during checks, replacing the earlier practice of seizing electrical appliances. A load agreement is revised only when a discrepancy is found between the sanctioned load and the actual connected load during physical verification.

The government said there has been no increase in electricity tariffs for domestic consumers over the past three years, adding that recent tariff revisions were applicable only to power-intensive units.

Any increase in electricity bills following the verification drive would be solely due to adjustment of load agreements to reflect actual usage and not because of any change in tariff slabs or policy, it said.