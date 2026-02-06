Power Load Verification Drive Unrelated To Tariff Hike: J&K Govt
The clarification was given by the Power Development Department (PDD) in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir during the ongoing budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
ADVERTISEMENT
The government said instructions were issued to power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in December 2025 to constitute special teams for verification of existing load agreements in areas that are not fully metered. The exercise is part of compliance under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at improving billing efficiency and reducing losses.
It said inspection teams are now using mobile phone videography to document actual electricity usage during checks, replacing the earlier practice of seizing electrical appliances. A load agreement is revised only when a discrepancy is found between the sanctioned load and the actual connected load during physical verification.
The government said there has been no increase in electricity tariffs for domestic consumers over the past three years, adding that recent tariff revisions were applicable only to power-intensive units.
Any increase in electricity bills following the verification drive would be solely due to adjustment of load agreements to reflect actual usage and not because of any change in tariff slabs or policy, it said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment