Regularisation Of Daily-Rated, Casual Workers On Cards: CM Omar
Addressing the Legislative Assembly, CM said a high-level committee was constituted last year to examine the legal and financial aspects of the issue.
“I assure this House that my government is committed to a just and humane resolution. Based on the committee's recommendations, a phased roadmap for regularization will be announced,” the Chief Minister said.
The move could impact thousands of workers who have served for years in temporary roles.
