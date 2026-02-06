Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Regularisation Of Daily-Rated, Casual Workers On Cards: CM Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his administration will soon announce a“structured roadmap” to regularise daily-rated and casual workers employed in various government departments, a long-standing demand.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, CM said a high-level committee was constituted last year to examine the legal and financial aspects of the issue.


“I assure this House that my government is committed to a just and humane resolution. Based on the committee's recommendations, a phased roadmap for regularization will be announced,” the Chief Minister said.

The move could impact thousands of workers who have served for years in temporary roles.

Kashmir Observer

