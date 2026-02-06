Associate professor, Griffith University

Associate Professor Dr Emma Palmer an Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Research Fellow researching the use of universal jurisdiction to prosecute international crimes in the Asia-Pacific (DE250100597) at Griffith University, Queensland. She is the Secretary of the Association of Mainland Southeast Asia Scholars and a member of the Griffith Asia Institute. Her research analyses how various actors, especially in civil society, contest and construct international law norms in different contexts, particularly within Southeast Asia and in relation to gender issues, international criminal justice, and human rights. Emma has published three books: Adapting International Criminal Justice in Southeast Asia: Beyond the International Criminal Court (Cambridge University Press), The Amicus Curiae and International Criminal Justice (co-authored, Hart) and a co-edited collection, Futures of International Criminal Justice (Routledge) released in 2022.

2001–present Associate professor, Griffith University

2017 UNSW, PhD

