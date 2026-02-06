PE Can Boost Children's Health And Education Let's Make It Central To The Curriculum

MENAFN - The Conversation) The benefits of physical activity for children are enormous. As researchers of physical education (PE) – and ex-PE teachers – we know evidence shows it can have a positive impact on mental and physical health, social relationships, emotional control and confidence, as well as on academic performance. Why not make movement the framework that the rest of the school day is built upon?

But funding PE in England's schools remains a low priority, it seems, after a report emerged that two government departments – the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education – had both proposed cutting the money allocated to school physical education.

The Department for Health and Social Care has now reportedly walked back on this plan. The Department of Education's cuts were intended to come in before a new system comes into force, which will establish links between schools and expert sports organisations, and introduce a national requirement for two hours of physical activity per week.

For those familiar with the recent history of PE, though, this is hardly revolutionary. It very closely resembles the school sport partnerships of old.

PE could be so much more than two hours wrenched from a curriculum focused on meeting academic milestones.

Other countries, such as Canada, China, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Turkey, are placing much more importance upon PE's role under the United Nations' umbrella of Quality Physical Education. Their intention is to holistically develop physically literate children who have the competence, confidence, knowledge and motivation to take ownership over their lifelong physical activity and wellbeing.

Despite the research evidence on the benefits PE can have – including setting children up for a lifetime of healthy physical activity – the subject, in its current format in England, is not having the impact on the lives of children that it could.

So, what is needed? Firstly, we need a new visionary aspiration to change society for the better, one that places children's voices at the heart. Their experiences at school are critical. PE and physical movement at school should be something that brings children joy and helps them learn. This means it's important to hear what they like and don't like about school PE, and what they would want it to be in the future.

Changing the game

Physical activity could be placed at the centre of the timetable, with all other subjects arranged around around it. Children would take part in physical education every day, with additional optional opportunities before and after school and at break times.

These activities would be delivered by qualified PE specialists at every education level who are respected and supported by pupils, parents and fellow teachers. PE should be meaningful to children, individual to their needs, and help them develop the skills and motivation to be physically active for life – as well as bring them cognitive and social benefits.

Children would be empowered to choose activities that enable them to learn the knowledge and skills to make healthy life choices. A multitude of activities would be available for every child in every school, and all would be valued equally and equally resourced.

This vision of course would need to be appropriately funded at a level representative of importance placed upon it by the government. And the school day as a whole could value physical activity – with opportunities for movement during lessons, or in between, as students transfer from one subject to another.

Some children may only get the opportunity to be active while at school due to demands beyond their control, such as poverty and caring duties.

Many theories, concepts and frameworks are available for teachers to follow.

PE as it is, though, is simply not working. The current sport-based curriculum offers a narrow vision for what PE could be. It reduces its appeal for the many children who are not interested in competitive sport. Issues such as limited resources, poor subject status, and a lack of respect for PE teachers also need to be addressed.

The proposed funding, strategy and curriculum review do not go far enough. PE must permeate every day of a child's school life.

As adults we may look back on our own experiences of PE, or listen to the stories our children bring back from school and form a very negative view of the subject. We need to stop thinking of PE as it was or is, but rather of what PE can be, and how it could empower future generations.