David Grecic

I have been a PE teacher, coach, coach educator and academic for over 30 years. I am passionate about how we can use sport and physical activity to support the development of young people, whatever their goals in life. My current work involves me supporting schools, sports academies, professional sports clubs and private education organisations to reorganise and realign their work in order to provide positive outcomes for their staff, students and athletes.



2019–present Director for the Institute of Coaching and Performance, University of Central Lancashire

2021–present Professor of Sport and Physical Education, University of Central Lancashire

2016–2019 International and Business Development Lead, University of Central Lancashire

2011–2016 Division Leader, Sport, Management and The Outdoors, University of Central Lancashire

2008–2011 Senior Lecturer Sport Coaching, University of Central Lancashire

2007–2008 Director of Business Development, Kendal College

2005–2007 Head of Faculty of Sport and Motorsport, Myerscough College

2002–2005 Programme Leader Golf, Sport and Leisure, Myerscough College 1995–2002 Teacher of Physical Education, All Hallows RC High School

University of Central Lancashire, Doctor of Philosophy PhD

