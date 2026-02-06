Sally Breen is the author of The Casuals (2011) and Atomic City (2013). Her work has appeared in a variety of publications and journals including Griffith Review, Overland, Meanjin, Best Australian Stories, TEXT, Sydney Review of Books, The Guardian and Asia Literary Review. Sally is Associate Professor in Writing and publishing at Griffith University and Executive Director of Asia Pacific Writers and Translators

