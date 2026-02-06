Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sally Breen


2026-02-06 02:02:27
The Conversation
  • Associate Professor in Creative Writing, Griffith University
Sally Breen is the author of The Casuals (2011) and Atomic City (2013). Her work has appeared in a variety of publications and journals including Griffith Review, Overland, Meanjin, Best Australian Stories, TEXT, Sydney Review of Books, The Guardian and Asia Literary Review. Sally is Associate Professor in Writing and publishing at Griffith University and Executive Director of Asia Pacific Writers and Translators

  • –present Senior Lecturer in Writing and Publishing, Griffith University
  • 2005 Griffith University, PhD


MENAFN06022026000199003603ID1110704190



