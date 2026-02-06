Sharief Hendricks

Senior Lecturer Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Sharief is a Visiting Fellow at Leeds Beckett University in the UK. He is also President-Elect of the South African Sports Medicine Association.

POSITION

Coordinator of MSc/PhD students, Division of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine (ESSM), Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town

Senior Researcher, Division of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine (ESSM), Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town

Visiting Fellow, Institute for Sport, Physical Activity and Leisure, Leeds Beckett University

Social Media Editor, European Journal of Sport Science

QUALIFICATIONS

PhD, University of Cape Town (2012)

Thesis title: The Tackle in Rugby Union: Understanding training and match behaviours to develop better coaching strategies for skill acquisition, performance, and injury prevention

BSc (Honours) (Neurophysiology), University of Cape Town (2007)(Cum Laude)

BSc, University of the Western Cape (2006)

RESEARCH INTERESTS

Rugby Performance and Injury Prevention

Stakeholder and Community Engagement in Health

Social Media and Medical Journals

Health and Well-being of Cricketers

–present Senior Lecturer Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town

Experience