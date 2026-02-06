Sharief Hendricks
- Senior Lecturer Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Sharief is a Visiting Fellow at Leeds Beckett University in the UK. He is also President-Elect of the South African Sports Medicine Association.
POSITION
Coordinator of MSc/PhD students, Division of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine (ESSM), Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Senior Researcher, Division of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine (ESSM), Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Visiting Fellow, Institute for Sport, Physical Activity and Leisure, Leeds Beckett University
Social Media Editor, European Journal of Sport Science
QUALIFICATIONS
PhD, University of Cape Town (2012)
Thesis title: The Tackle in Rugby Union: Understanding training and match behaviours to develop better coaching strategies for skill acquisition, performance, and injury prevention
BSc (Honours) (Neurophysiology), University of Cape Town (2007)(Cum Laude)
BSc, University of the Western Cape (2006)
RESEARCH INTERESTS
Rugby Performance and Injury Prevention
Stakeholder and Community Engagement in Health
Social Media and Medical Journals
Health and Well-being of Cricketers
- –present Senior Lecturer Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
