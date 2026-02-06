Keiichi Ohnaka
- Associate professor, Universidad Andrés Bello (Chile)
PhD at Univ. of Tokyo, the long-period at the Max-Planck institute in Bonn, and now at the Univ. Andres Bello, Santiago de Chile.
1997 PhD in astronomy, University of Tokyo, Japan
1997-2000 Postdoc at the Technical University of Berlin, Germany, and at
the University of Tokyo, Japan.
2000-2014 Postdoc and then staff astronomer at the Max Planck Institute
for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany.
2014-2021 Associate professor at the Catholic University of North,
Antofagasta, Chile
2021-present Associate professor at the Universidad Andres Bello,
Santiago, Chile.
Since undergraduate student, I have been working on observations of dying stars. Especially during my period in Bonn, I started to work on close-up observations of stars, including WOH G64, in infrared light with European Southern Observatory's telescopes. In Chile, I continue working with these telescopes as well as radio telescopes like ALMA.Experience
