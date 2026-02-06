Assistant Professor of Strategic Management, Rice University

Alessandro Piazza is the Jones School Distinguished Assistant Professor of Strategic Management in the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University. Alessandro's research touches upon several areas at the intersection of organizational theory, entrepreneurship, economic sociology, and strategic management, including (but not limited to): 1) stigma and scandals across organizations; 2) social movements; 3) status and networks; as well as 4) social dynamics in venture financing. His work has appeared in print or is forthcoming at outlets such as the Academy of Management Journal, Annual Review of Sociology, Journal of Management, Organization Science, Social Forces, and Strategic Management Journal, and it has been featured in outlets such as CNN, the Economist, and the Houston Chronicle, and Harvard Business Review.

–present Assistant Professor of Strategy, Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University

2018 Columbia University, Business (Management)

ExperienceEducation