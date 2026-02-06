Assistant Professor in Geography, Mountain Hydrology, and Climate Change, University of Colorado Boulder

Keith Musselman is a hydrologist, a fellow with the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research (INSTAAR), and an Assistant Professor of Geography at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is interested in freshwater in seasonally snow-covered regions and the processes that govern how water responds to natural and human-driven change. To address global problems of how climate change, land management, and forest disturbance impact water resources, Keith has used ground-based and remote sensing observations and modeling to characterize how energy and water fluxes vary at the scales of individual trees, study plots, forest stands, mountainous watersheds, and continents. He has a Ph.D. in civil engineering from UCLA and a master's degree in hydrology and water resources from the University of Arizona.

–present Research Associate in Mountain Hydrology and Climate Change, University of Colorado Boulder

Experience