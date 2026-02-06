Kevin Lopuck
- PhD Candidate, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
I have been a public school teacher for 23 years specializing in social studies education. Relatedly, but outside of teaching, I am currently the Past-President of the Manitoba Social Sciences Teachers' Association and also sit on the board of directors of the Social Studies Educators Network of Canada. I am also a current PhD candidate in the Faculty of Education at the University of Manitoba studying with Dr. Shannon D.M. Moore. My research looks into the emotional weight of teaching high school social studies at this moment.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate, University of Manitoba
- University of Manitoba, Education - Curriculum, Teaching, and Learning
