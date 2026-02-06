SATO Corporation's Financial Statements Release 2025: SATO Recorded Profitable Growth In A Challenging Market Environment
|2025
|2024
|Total number of apartments, units
|26,786
|25,849
|Investment properties, EUR million
|5,237.4
|4,971.4
|Housing investments, EUR million
|239.8
|48.6
|Apartments under construction, units
|0
|0
|Purchased apartments, units
|968
|33
|Average rent of rental apartments, €/m2/month
|18.48
|18.40
|Cash earnings (CE), EUR million
|91.8
|88.2
|Equity, EUR million
|2,685.2
|2,599.8
|Personnel at the end of the year
|314
|300
Outlook
In the operating environment, SATO's business activities are mainly affected by consumer confidence and purchasing power, rent and price development for apartments, maintenance costs, and the competitive situation and interest rate level.
Despite expectations, the Finnish economy did not take an upward turn in 2025. Uncertainties relating to trade policy and the weak employment situation have maintained consumer caution. Uncertainty is also increased by the challenging security situation. According to the December forecast of the Bank of Finland, growth in 2025 is likely to be just 0.2%. In 2026, growth will accelerate to 0.8% and in 2027 to 1.7%. In the final year of the forecast period in 2028, growth will level out at 1.5%.
Private consumption has been curbed by low consumer confidence in the economy, but consumption is expected to perk up and take an upturn in 2026, when real earnings growth of wage and salary earners gathers pace and the labour market strengthens. Consumption growth is projected to strengthen further in 2027–2028. According to the Bank of Finland forecast, investments will grow thanks to factors including green investments. Housing construction will, however, remain subdued in the immediate years ahead. The difficult market situation holds back newbuild housing construction, but this will be eased gradually once consumer incomes and confidence grow.
The Finnish economy will continue its slow recovery. Households are regaining a balance in their finances, and consumption will begin to grow. Exports and investments will also be gradually revived. Once economic growth steps up, employment will also be boosted. The weak employment situation is anticipated to improve slightly during 2026.
Construction of newbuild homes remains at a low level. Largely due to an increase in the volume of interest-subsidised housing construction, there has, however, been a slight upturn in projects started. At year-end, there were still around 4,500 apartments intended for rental housing under construction in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The number of apartments completed contracted clearly in 2025, but the newbuild construction volume of previous years, which exceeds the long-term housing demand, is maintaining an oversupply of rental homes in the growth centres. The shrinking of the oversupply has been slower than anticipated, and competition for good tenants continues.
Dense urban housing is still becoming increasingly popular, and there is demand for rental homes in growth centres with access to good public transport links and close to services. The demographic change coupled with the price development create a stable foundation for rental housing demand, especially in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.
Urbanisation, the income development of wage and salary earners, pent-up housing demand of households and the decrease in new housing construction will increase housing demand going forward. The housing allowance policy changes may, however, steer consumers towards looking for more affordable housing. The flexibility and convenience of rental housing also make it more attractive as an option for those who have previously opted for home ownership.
With greater choice available for those looking for a home, the role of a successful customer experience has become even more important. SATO is strongly invested in increasing its presence close to customers and in digital services.
In line with its majority shareholder Balder Finska Otas AB's operating model, SATO Corporation will not publish guidance on its 2026 earnings. The parent company of Balder Finska Otas AB is Fastighets AB Balder, which is quoted on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
Annual General Meeting 2026
The Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation will be held in Helsinki on Thursday, 19 March.
Financial publications in 2026
Publication dates for interim reports and the half-year financial report:
8 May 2026 Interim report 1-3/2026
14 July 2026 Half-year financial report 1-6/2026
23 October 2026 Interim report 1-9/2026
For further information, please contact:
President and CEO Antti Aarnio, tel. +358 20 134 4200,...
CFO Markku Honkasalo, tel. +358 20 134 4226,...
SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.
SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.
SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary.
