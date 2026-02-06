WB Budget: Lakshmir Bhandar Hike By Rs 500, New Portal For Gig Workers

Ahead of the assembly elections, the West Bengal governemnt on Thursday announced a Rs 500 monthly increase in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme and proposed a new portal to extend social security benefits to gig workers.

While addressing a press conference, CM Banerjee said, "We are number one in many schemes like 100 Days Rojgar Yojana, Awas Yojana. But the central government stopped funding for these schemes. We present this budget for the people, not for the election. We kept our word. So, we announced a Rs 500 increment in Lakshmir Bhandar from this February. For gig workers, we will form a portal where they can apply to get benefits," she said.

In a post on X, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) highlighted, "Big Announcement! In her Budget Statement for FY 2026-27, our Finance Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya, announced an increase of Rs 500 in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Under the leadership of MamataOfficial, we remain committed to empowering women to lead lives of dignity and independence."

Interim Budget Highlights

In a post on X, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya outlined key highlights of the Interim State Budget for FY 2026-27, emphasising increased welfare measures across sectors. Under Hon'ble CM Smt. @MamataOfficial, the Interim State Budget for FY 2026-2027 touches all: ✅️ ₹1,500/month for youth ✅️ ₹4,000/year for landless labourers ✅️ Higher honorarium for ASHA, Anganwadi, para-teachers & civic volunteers ✅️ Lakshmir Bhandar raised to... - Chandrima Bhattacharya (@Chandrimaaitc) February 5, 2026

Enhanced Benefits for Women and Frontline Workers

Under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, women beneficiaries will now receive an additional Rs 500 per month from February 2026. CM Banerjee also announced enhanced benefits for gig and frontline workers. Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi Sahayaks, ASHA workers, ICDS workers, as well as civic volunteers, village police, and green police personnel will see an increase of Rs 1,000 in their monthly remuneration from April 2026. Additionally, Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi Sahayaks will be entitled to a one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death before attaining the age of 60.

