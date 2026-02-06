Amazon Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates On Strong AWS Results Announces $200B Capital Spending In 2026
Amazon Inc. (AMZN) reported fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 earnings after market-hours on Thursday, slightly beating analyst estimates for revenue, but missing on earnings expectations.
The company reported a 14% rise in quarterly revenue to $213.4 billion in the quarter, compared with $187.8 billion in the same period last year. The street consensus was at $211.44 billion, according to data from Stocktwits.
Meanwhile, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $1.86 in the fourth-quarter (Q4) of 2024 and below analyst expectations of $1.97 as per Stocktwits data.
Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon noted that Amazon Web Services clocked a growth of 24%, the company's fastest growth in 13 quarters, while the company's chips business grew triple-digit percentages year-over-year.
“With such strong demand for our existing offerings and seminal opportunities like AI, chips, robotics, and low earth orbit satellites, we expect to invest about $200 billion in capital expenditures across Amazon in 2026, and anticipate strong long-term return on invested capital,” Jassy said.
Shares of AMZN declined nearly 8% after-hours at the time of writing.
