Kotak Mahindra To Tata Motors: 5 Stocks Are Soaring Ahead Of RBI Policy Do You Own Them?
Share Market Top Gainers Today: The RBI's Monetary Policy decision is due today, and the market is clearly on edge beforehand. Both Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red.
Gaining speed in a weak market. It opened strong, hitting a high of ₹984.65. Trading at ₹980.50, up 1.63%, showing strong investor confidence.
Steady strength in this government stock. It opened at ₹292.20 and climbed to ₹293.50. Trading at ₹293.10, up 1.30%, investors see it as a safe bet.
A slight but confident rise. It started at ₹411, hitting a high of ₹414.50. Trading at ₹411.90, up 0.77%, it's holding steady despite sector pressure.
Strong network in a falling market. It started at ₹1,994, hitting a high of ₹2,018. Trading at ₹2,006.60, up 0.71%, showing positive investor sentiment.
Big moves with high volume. Opened at ₹365, hit a high of ₹381.80, and is trading at ₹376.45, up 0.61%. Disclaimer: For info only, not advice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment