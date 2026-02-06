PM Modi Hails Eastern Nagaland Agreement As 'Historic,' Boosting Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described a newly signed tripartite agreement for Eastern Nagaland as "historic," saying it will boost development and open new opportunities for the people of the region. The agreement, signed a day earlier between the Centre, the Government of Nagaland, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), which represents eight recognised Naga tribes across six eastern districts, aims to accelerate progress and ensure inclusive growth in the area.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "This is a historic agreement indeed, which will enhance the development trajectory of Eastern Nagaland in particular. I am sure it will open new avenues of opportunity and prosperity for the people. It reflects our unwavering commitment to peace, progress and inclusive growth in the Northeast." This is a historic agreement indeed, which will enhance the development trajectory of Eastern Nagaland in particular. I am sure it will open new avenues of opportunity and prosperity for the people. It reflects our unwavering commitment to peace, progress and inclusive growth in... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2026

Details of the Tripartite Agreement

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The agreement will pave the way for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland, Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 subjects to the FNTA.

The agreement provides, inter alia, for a mini-Secretariat for FNTA, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary, and for the sharing of development outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region, proportional to population and area.

Constitutional Provisions Unaffected

However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever the provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

A Step Towards a Dispute-Free Northeast: Amit Shah

On this occasion, Amit Shah said that today is a very significant day for a dispute-free North East. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a North East that is free from insurgency, violence, disputes, and developed. Today, we have taken one more step forward in realising that vision.

He stated that eleven years ago, several armed groups and disputes in the North East were pushing the region towards fragmentation and disturbing its peace. At the same time, many interstate disputes were disrupting the peace of the states.

Union Home Minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Modi is committed to finding solutions to every dispute. He said that since 2019, the Modi government has signed 12 important agreements in the North East. He stated that previous governments only signed agreements, but the Modi government implements them in letter and spirit. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)