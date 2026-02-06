Smriti Mandhana Played WPL Final With 'Massive Flu', Says RCB Coach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women's team coach Malolan Rangarajan heaped praises on captain Smriti Mandhana, who led the team to their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title by scoring a match-defining 41-ball 87 in the final against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. He also revealed that Mandhana was battling a "massive flu" during the all-important clash. Smriti Mandhana guided RCB home as the Bengaluru-based WPL team registered the highest-ever successful chase in WPL history, hunting down the target of 204 in 20 overs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, RCB coach Malolan Rangarajan said Smriti Mandhana produced one of her finest innings in the WPL final, praising her composure and complete control during the chase. Rangarajan revealed that Smriti Mandhana played the final despite suffering from the flu and a high fever, highlighting her commitment as she turned up without letting her illness affect the team or her performance.

'She was in control of what she wanted to do'

"Smriti, I think, saved one of her best innings for the final. The reason why I say that is, yes, she's been in very good form in the last 12 months or so, but the way she batted today was inhuman. I mean, I don't even know the word, so classy, so elegant. When you looked at her, you could see that she was in control of what she wanted to do. It didn't look like a chase that was 200 the way she batted. She's timing the ball, and when she wanted, she was hitting, picking the pockets in which he wanted to attack," Malolan Rangarajan said.

"Smriti played this game with a massive, massive flu. She was seriously unwell with a high fever, but again, to turn up and not even show it. Nobody in the team, for one second, also didn't show it. So, that's the person she is. When I spoke to her this afternoon, she said, 'No problem, I'll be there.' So, that's her with her work," Rangarajan said further.

A 'nerd' when it comes to batting

Rangarajan described Smriti Mandhana as a "nerd" about her batting, crediting her constant drive to improve for her success. "She's a nerd when it comes to her own batting, and I guess that's why she's ended up achieving what she's achieved in life. She's always looking to improve, always looking to get better at her skill. Smriti always tries, and I think luckily, and fortunately, she cracked the code two days back," the RCB coach said.

A record-breaking chase

In the WPL final, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Lizelle Lee (37 in 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 in 13 balls, with three fours) put their team to a flying start. A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a captain's knock of 57 in 37 balls, with eight fours and Laura Wolvaardt (44 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back to the game. Just when RCB threatened to pull things back, Chinelle Henry (35* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) played a fiery cameo to power DC to 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest in a WPL final.

In the chase, RCB lost Grace Harris (8) early, but a 165-run stand between Smriti (87 in 41 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Georgia Voll (79 in 54 balls, with 14 fours) pierced DC's chances with every hit. DC threatened to pull things back with three quick wickets in the final few overs, but Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) chased the total with six wickets and two balls in hand.

This chase of 204 runs stands as the highest in WPL and IPL finals, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) 200-run chase in the 2014 IPL final against Punjab Kings. RCB's chase also marks the first time that a target of above 175 has been chased down in any Women's T20 final - leagues or internationals. The total also happens to be the most successful run chase in WPL history, with RCB outdoing their 202 run chase in the 2025 edition against Gujarat Giants. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)