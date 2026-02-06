Kotdwar Attack: Gym Trainer Gets Police Assurance, Appeals For Peace

Attacked Gym Trainer Speaks Out

Gym trainer Deepak Kumar, who was allegedly attacked when supporting advocate Vakil Ahmad after his shop was targeted over its name in Uttarkahand's Kotdwar, said that police officials have spoken to him, and have assured him that such incidents will not recur. Speaking after being allegedly attacked, Deepak said on Wednesday, "Yesterday, some people attacked me. Afterwards, the police called me to the station, spoke with me, and assured me that whatever had happened should not have happened. They also said that such an incident would never happen again." Appealing for restraint, he added that people attempting to meet him should wait. "When the time comes, we will meet, but right now, everyone should stay wherever they are," he said.

Shop Owner Appeals for Peace

Vakil Ahmad, whose clothing shop 'Baba School Dress and Matching Centre' was attacked in Kotdwar, also appealed for peace, dismissing rumours circulating on social media. "I appeal to all my fellow citizens: our city, Kotdwar, is very peaceful, and the misinformation being spread on social media is completely false. Our city is very calm, and our police administration has handled the situation very well. I am satisfied with the actions taken by the police administration. Once again, I want to appeal to my fellow citizens that there is no problem in our city. All the shops and markets are open. All businesses are running as usual," he said, expressing satisfaction with the police response.

Police Response and Investigation

On January 26 a dispute erupted after a group allegedly demanded that Ahmad change the name of his shop in Kotdwar. Police said tensions escalated after Deepak confronted the group, leading to protests on January 31. Kotdwar Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh said the situation is under control, with police conducting foot patrols and flag marches. He urged people not to sensationalise the matter on social media, warning that misinformation is being closely monitored.

Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar confirmed that FIRs have been registered based on complaints from both sides and video evidence. He appealed to the public not to disrupt peace or communal harmony, assuring strict legal action against those found guilty. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)