Gabriel Lopez Of GL Construction Of Madison Launches Clarity And Quality Pledge

GL Construction of Madison, founded by Gabriel Lopez, has announced the launch of a new Personal Clarity & Quality Pledge, a public commitment aimed at addressing a timely issue in construction: unclear communication and fragmented decision-making that often lead to long-term building failures.

The pledge is rooted in Lopez's nearly two decades of experience across commercial and residential construction and draws directly from themes shared in his recent career interview.

“Most issues don't start on the roof,” Lopez said.“They start before the job begins, when nothing is explained properly.”

Why the Pledge Matters Now

Construction-related complaints continue to be a major issue nationwide. According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, home improvement and construction consistently rank among the top consumer complaint categories each year. In the Midwest, exterior failures are especially costly. Industry data shows that water intrusion and roofing-related issues are among the leading causes of residential structural damage, worsened by freeze–thaw cycles and heavy snowfall.

“When exterior systems fail, everything behind them pays the price,” Lopez said.“Buildings behave as systems, whether people plan for that or not.”

The Personal Clarity & Quality Pledge

Through this pledge, Lopez is committing to seven concrete behaviours in his own work:

Explain every project scope in plain language before work beginsTreat roofing, siding, framing, and gutters as one connected systemSet expectations early and document them clearlyCommunicate delays or changes as soon as they ariseRefuse shortcuts that trade long-term durability for speedApply the same standards to small projects as large onesHold consistency as a daily discipline, not a marketing claim

“Construction doesn't need hype,” Lopez said.“It needs consistency.”

A Do-It-Yourself Toolkit for Property Owners

GL Construction of Madison is also releasing a free, public toolkit to help individuals raise standards on their own-without paying for services:

10 Actions Anyone Can Take

Write down questions before speaking to any contractorAsk how exterior components work togetherRequest timelines in writingClarify who is responsible for each taskKeep a simple project notebookAsk for explanations, not just answersReview more than one public reputation sourceDocument conversations with follow-up notesLearn basic signs of exterior wearExpect clarity, not urgency

“You don't need to be an expert,” Lopez said.“You just need to ask questions and expect straight answers.”

30-Day Progress Tracker

Week 1: Learn basic exterior system terms

Week 2: Review current property conditions

Week 3: Practise asking clearer questions

Week 4: Document and reflect on decisions made

“Shortcuts always show up later,” Lopez said.“They never disappear.”

Call to Action

GL Construction of Madison invites property owners, builders, and industry peers to take the Clarity & Quality Pledge, use the DIY toolkit, and share it with others who want better outcomes from construction projects.

“Better buildings come from better conversations,” Lopez said.“That's something everyone can take responsibility for.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About GL Construction of Madison

GL Construction of Madison is a Wisconsin-based construction company founded in 2006 by Gabriel Lopez. The company specialises in roofing, siding, framing, and gutter work across residential, commercial, and new-build projects. Drawing on a background in commercial construction, GL Construction of Madison is known for its disciplined, systems-based approach, clear communication, and commitment to long-term quality.