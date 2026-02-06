Temperatures Rise Above Seasonal Averages, Dusty Winds Expected Across Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra)-- Temperatures are set to rise today, registering around 4–5 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages for this time of year, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Weather conditions will be relatively cold over the highlands and plains, while remaining mild in desert areas, the Jordan Valley, and the Dead Sea. Aqaba will experience warm conditions. Medium- and high-level clouds are expected to appear, with moderate southwesterly winds that may become active at times, raising dust particularly in desert regions.On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to drop slightly. The weather will be relatively cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, while Aqaba will remain warm. Clouds at various altitudes are expected, with a slight chance of brief, light rain showers in the far eastern parts of the Kingdom. Winds will be moderate, shifting from southwesterly to westerly, and may occasionally become active, stirring dust in desert areas.Sunday will see temperatures rise again, bringing generally mild conditions across most regions, while warmer weather prevails in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-level clouds are expected, accompanied by active southwesterly winds that could raise dust, especially in desert areas.On Monday, temperatures will decrease slightly but remain above seasonal averages. The weather will be relatively cold over mountainous and plain areas, mild in desert regions, the Jordan Valley, and the Dead Sea, and relatively warm in Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are expected, with moderate westerly winds that may become active at times, again causing dusty conditions in desert areas.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 28 degrees during the day, sliding to 16 degrees at night.