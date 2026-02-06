PM Modi Slams Congress's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan', 'Hatred' Towards Him

PM slams Congress's 'Mohabbat ki dukan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying it talks of 'Mohabbat ki dukan', but it harbours dislike towards him, and its policies failed to realise the potential of citizens. Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi referred to the 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' slogan raised in the past by those who oppose and target him. "They are moving with the mantra of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'. They dream of this and speak of democracy. They put up signboards of 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. Is such hatred harboured in public life? Their government used to operate with a remote. My government is operated with a remote too. 140 crore people are my remote," he said.

'Cruel govt making new records in downfall': PM targets TMC

He also targeted the Trinamool Congress. "Colleagues from TMC said a lot of things. But they should look within themselves. A cruel government is making new records in all the parameters of downfall. But they are lecturing us here...Future of the people there is plunging into darkness but they (State Govt) do not care. They have no aspirations besides being in power. They are lecturing here. Prosperous nations of the world are driving out illegal residents from their country. But in our country, pressure is being put on the courts. How can the youth of our nation forgive such people who are using everything possible to advocate for the infiltrators?"

PM Modi recalls Indira Gandhi's criticism of Planning Commission

He said that Congress leadership failed to address development issues "When they talk so big about implementation, let me tell you a story. I'm not saying anything to criticize anyone; I'm simply stating the facts. A leader from our country visited Himachal Pradesh, and after returning from there, she recounted this incident, which is available on record. I'm reading her own words. 'I had to struggle with the Planning Commission for a long time because they weren't willing to develop separate plans for the hilly areas. I went to Himachal Pradesh. When I returned, I told the Planning Commission that our workers didn't need jeeps, but mules, so they could at least carry their supplies. But I was told, 'We'll only pay for the jeeps, because there's no policy to pay for mules," he said.

"In the same speech, she further stated, 'there were no roads there anymore'. Her reason for saying this was that wherever she visited in Himachal, there were no roads. Now, if there were no roads, what use could a jeep offer? Who would take a jeep where there were no roads? But at that time, the Planning Commission's emphasis was either jeeps or nothing. This speech is not by anyone else, but by the late senior Congress leader and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This was the working style that prevailed during the Congress party's long rule, and Indira Gandhi herself knew that this sin was going on, yet she took no steps to reform this work culture," he said.

PM Modi said that the Planning Commission, which Indira Gandhi was criticising, was founded by her own father. "Two decades had passed between the creation of the Planning Commission and the time Indira Gandhi spoke about it. But the situation remained the same. By 2014, everyone was unhappy, troubled, and saw the mistakes, but were unwilling to make any improvements. After 2014, when you gave us the opportunity, and the way Congress had turned the Planning Commission into a stalling, sluggish, and erratic working style, when we got the chance in 2014, we came and acted. We abolished the Planning Commission and created the NITI Aayog. Today, the NITI Aayog is working at a very fast pace," he said.

PM Modi also referred to the government's Aspirational Districts programme. (ANI)

