Asian Shooting C'ships: Samrat, Suruchi Win Silver In 10M Air Pistol

India's Samrat Singh and Suruchi Singh won the silver medal in the Asian Shooting Championships 2026 10m air pistol mixed team event held in New Delhi on Thursday, finishing a close second behind the Uzbekistan duo, as per Olympics.

The Indian Shooting team scored 479.6 points in the final, while Uzbekistan's Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov clinched the gold medal with 481.3 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The Indian shooters led at the end of the first two series but were pushed by the Uzbek duo in the late rallies, preventing them from taking first place.

Chinese shooters Cheng Yen-Ching and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen ended the tournament with a bronze medal at 412.2, which was played under the new format. In the new format, the fourth team is eliminated after the fourth series. Vietnam scored 347.7 points, placing them fourth.

The second Indian team of Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Sharvan Kumar finished ninth. They were eliminated after the qualification round.

Esha Singh Shines, Women's Team Bags Gold

Meanwhile, Esha Singh bagged the gold medal in the Women's individual 10m air pistol event on Wednesday.

Suruchi Singh just missed the medal, finishing in fourth place with 197.7 points.

Manu, Suruchi, and Esha won a gold medal in the women's team event on the opening day.

India's Medal Tally Rises

The total tally of medals of india in the senior events has gone up with 5 medals, comprising 2 gold, 2 silver and a bronze.

The event will conclude on February 13 in New Delhi.

