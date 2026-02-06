Bengaluru: Metro-Side Entrance Temporarily Relocated At Yeshwanthpur Station

Due to ongoing redevelopment work at Yeshwanthpur railway station, the metro-side entrance has been temporarily shifted approximately 150 metres towards the main road, near Platform 6. Commuters are advised to follow the signage and use the temporary access points while the redevelopment work is in progress to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Ticket Counters Shifted To Temporary Entrance

The general ticket counters have also been relocated to the temporary entrance. Passengers are requested to use the 30-metre-wide foot-over-bridge to access the platforms safely and efficiently.

RPF Personnel Deployed For Passenger Assistance

RPF personnel have been deployed at the station, and a help desk has been set up to provide information and assistance to passengers. The South Western Railway has assured commuters that all measures, including public announcements and the installation of information boards, are being taken to minimise inconvenience during the redevelopment period.