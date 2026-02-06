Jpmorgan Says Bitcoin Now Has A Better Long-Term Appeal Relative To Gold BTC Declines Below $70,000

JPMorgan reportedly stated on Thursday that Bitcoin's long-term appeal relative to gold has strengthened, driven by gold's recent rally and a sharp rise in its volatility.

The firm noted that Bitcoin's risk-adjusted profile has improved, with its volatility relative to gold falling to a record low, according to a report by Investing.

Bitcoin fell below the $70,000 mark and was trading about 5% lower at $69,388 at the time of writing, while spot gold (XAU/USD) was down 2.2% at $4,856 per ounce.

JP Morgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said the widening divergence between the two assets since last October has made Bitcoin increasingly attractive for long-term investors. While crypto markets have faced pressure from broader risk-asset weakness and a pullback in precious metals, the impact appears contained, the firm added.

Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.