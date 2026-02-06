MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GCAC Announces Private Placement

February 05, 2026 11:36 PM EST | Source: Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) ("GCAC" or the "Company"), announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The private placement consists of up to 90,909,091 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.011 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into a common share of the Issuer (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from issuance.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months. The Company may be paying finder's fees up to the amount permitted by the CSE policies.

Completion of the private placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE. For more Company information, please visit or review its profiles on and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website .

Press Contact

Ryan Gibson, CEO

Phone: +27 64 862 1960

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Global Compliance Applications Corp.