'Leave Iran Now': US Issues Warning Ahead Of Nuclear Talks In Oman, Says 'Maintain Low Profile'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of planned US–Iran negotiations on Friday, the US Virtual Embassy in Iran on Thursday advised American citizens to depart the country due to heightened security, road closures, disruptions to public transportation, widespread internet restrictions, and continued airline flight cancellations.

| Trump Says Iran Leaders Should Be 'Very Worried' as Talks Flail

According to the official US virtual embassy in Iran website,“U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.”

1. "Leave Iran now." Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on the US government's help.

2. Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates.

3. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

| Iran-US talks resume Friday: What to expect amid Trump's 'deal or strike' threat

4. The embassy advised citizens to avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and remain alert to their surroundings.

5. It urged people to follow local media for breaking developments, be ready to change plans if necessary, keep their phones charged, and stay in contact with family and friends to keep them informed of their status.

6. The alert asked US-Iranian dual nationals to exit Iran on Iranian passports, as the Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality. It added,“US. citizens who do not have a valid U.S. passport in their possession should apply for one at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate after departing Iran.”

The US Virtual Embassy Iran added,“The US government cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart using the following options. You should leave only if you believe it is safe to do so.”

Iran-US nuclear talks

Iran and the United States are to resume negotiations in Oman on Friday, focused at least in part on Tehran's nuclear programme, following a turbulent week that initially included plans for broader regional talks in Turkey.

The discussions mark a return to Oman, the sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, months after earlier rounds of dialogue collapsed in the aftermath of Israel's 12-day war against Iran in June.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported Thursday night that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, had arrived in Muscat to participate in the talks.

According to AFP, Iran's foreign ministry said Thursday evening that it had a "responsibility not to miss any opportunity to use diplomacy" to preserve peace, adding it hoped Washington would participate in the discussions“with responsibility, realism and seriousness”.

| 'All very positive': Trump speaks to Xi, discusses trade, Iran, April trip

The meeting takes place less than a month after the height of nationwide protests in Iran against the clerical leadership, which rights groups say were met with a severe crackdown that has killed thousands.

"They're negotiating," US President Donald Trump said of Iran on Thursday.

"They don't want us to hit them, we have a big fleet going there," he added, referring to the aircraft carrier group he has repeatedly called an“armada”.

(With inputs from agencies)