ED Seizes ₹2.2 Crore During Raids In Trans-Arunachal Highway Compensation 'Scam' Case
Six premises in Itanagar and one each at Likabali (Lower Siang district) and Aalo (West Siang district ) were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These include the locations of Deputy Commissioner, DLRSO (District Land Revenue and Settlement), assessment officials apart from private beneficiaries and conduits, the officials said.
The Trans-Arunachal highway compensation scam case pertains to "large-scale" irregularities in assessment, certification and disbursement of land acquisition compensation involving public servants and private beneficiaries.Also Read | SC asks CBI, ED to conduct fair probes against ADAG, firms in banking frauds
The project covered a stretch of 157.70 km spread across Yachuli, Ziro and Raga sectors.
Probe found that the Deputy Commissioner, Ziro initially prepared a compensation estimate of ₹289.40 crore for the Potin-Bopi stretch.
However, in a state-level meeting the compensation package was frozen and restricted to ₹198.56 crore, the ED officials said.
During the disbursement of the compensation amount, funds were "diverted" to saving accounts and many cheques were issued to "fake" beneficiaries which resulted in loss of ₹44 crore to the exchequer, they said.Also Read | FIR against Govinda, Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor, and Manoj Tiwari: Reports
This was done by preparing and certifying inflated and fictitious assessments of structures in the Yazali sector of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (Potin-Bopi) project. Non-existent structures and ineligible beneficiaries were included, the ED.
A cash amount of ₹2.2 crore has been found at one of the premises belonging to a "fake" beneficiary, the officials said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment