Stephanie Erney Joins NFM Lending As Branch Manager

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, today announced that Stephanie Erney has joined the company as Branch Manager, further strengthening the company's commitment to serving homebuyers and homeowners throughout the mid-Atlantic area and beyond. Erney will lead local growth initiatives, expand referral partnerships, and deliver a high-touch home-financing experience for homebuyers and homeowners across the region.

“I chose NFM Lending because the company is big enough to have all the products and programs I need but small enough to feel like a true family,” said Erney.“The people are very helpful, and everyone's main goal is to get the customers into their dream homes as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Erney brings a strong track record in mortgage lending and branch leadership, with experience helping clients navigate purchase and refinance transactions across a wide range of loan programs. In her new role, she will focus on developing a local team, strengthening Realtor and builder partnerships, and delivering consistent, responsive communication from application through closing.

"I am excited to have Stephanie's sales leadership,” noted Rick Roque, Corporate VP of Growth at NFM.“She is a seasoned mortgage professional and has had a long career in the industry successfully leading and managing growth. She is a welcomed member of the team and will continue to grow in her local markets.”

As Branch Manager, Erney will serve homebuyers and homeowners offering conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and specialty programs based on borrower needs and qualifications.

For more information or to connect with Stephanie Erney, contact:

Stephanie Erney

Branch Manager

NMLS #657377

1190 Winterson Road, Suites 300 & 180

Linthicum, MD 21090

717-598-6020

...

nfmlending/serney/

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

