Ramadan 2026: 10 Words And Phrases You'll Hear All Month In The UAE

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Fri 6 Feb 2026, 7:12 AM



By: Sahim Salim



Share:







Your guide to the words of Ramadan and what they mean, so you can follow the conversations around you

Come Ramadan, conversations across the UAE begin to sound a little different. The holy month comes with its own vocabulary - words you may not hear at any other time of the year.

Long-time residents will recognise the shift easily, but for newcomers it can be a learning curve, as 'Ramadan Kareem' replaces 'good morning', 'iftar' replaces 'dinner', and“I missed lunch” turns into“I didn't wake up for suhoor”.

Recommended For You

Whether you're observing the holy month or simply want to understand the conversations unfolding around you, here's a simple guide to key Ramadan terms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ramadan Kareem / Ramadan Mubarak

You may have already familiarised yourself with the Islamic greeting Assalamualaikum, which means 'peace be upon you'. During the holy month, you will hear people follow it with Ramadan Kareem (Generous Ramadan) or Ramadan Mubarak (Blessed Ramadan). It is simply a way of wishing one another well during the holy month.

Sawm is the Arabic word for fasting. Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking and marital relations from dawn to sunset.

This is the pre-dawn meal eaten before the fast begins. It helps Muslims sustain energy throughout the fasting day. Suhoor is a term you will hear often - especially when fasting friends or colleagues miss waking up for it!

Some Muslims choose to begin their fast around 10 minutes before the dawn prayer, Fajr. This precautionary period is known as imsak, although fasting officially begins at Fajr.

[For the complete Ramadan prayer timetable, visit Khaleej Times' Ramadan prayer timings page.]

This is one of the most common terms you will hear during Ramadan. It refers to the meal with which Muslims end their fast, taken at sunset when the call for Maghrib prayer is given.

Traditionally, fasting is broken with dates and water, followed by a light meal or dinner shared with family and friends.

Special nightly prayers performed after the evening (Isha) prayer during Ramadan. These prayers are often offered in congregation at mosques. Mosques with popular Quran reciters often overflow with worshippers, as Taraweeh prayers can last for up to an hour.

Qiyam Al Layl

Voluntary late-night prayers performed after Isha and before Fajr. During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, mosques host these prayers in congregation past midnight.

Known as the Night of Power, it falls within the last 10 nights of Ramadan. It commemorates the night the Quran was first revealed and is believed to be more rewarding than a thousand months of worship.

An obligatory form of charity and one of the five pillars of Islam. Eligible Muslims donate a fixed portion of their wealth each year to help those in need. Many choose to give zakat during Ramadan, although it can be given at any time of the year.

Voluntary charity. Muslims often increase acts of charity during the holy month.



Ramadan in UAE: Residents 'emotional' after last Friday of holy month 'Piece of home': How expat Muslims bring their traditions to UAE when celebrating Ramadan

ALSO READ