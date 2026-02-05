QIB Junior App Enhanced With New Features For Parents And Children

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has added new features and enhancements to the QIB Junior App, enabling mothers to subscribe their children directly through the QIB Mobile App.

The update expands the bank's fully digital family onboarding journey, providing greater flexibility and accessibility for families, while reinforcing QIB's commitment to inclusive, customer-centric digital innovation.

This key new feature allows both parents to subscribe and manage their kids and teens aged eight to 17 to benefit from QIB Junior's secure banking and financial education experience with guided parental supervision.

This marks an important step in simplifying family banking and ensuring equal access to digital onboarding for modern households. The process remains fully digital, secure, and branch-free, offering families a convenient solution that can be accessed anytime, from anywhere. For young users, the experience has also been enhanced to promote greater engagement and financial planning within a safe and supervised environment.

Children can now download the QIB Junior App and request registration from their parents, request money from their parents, send money back to their parents, and create their own personal saving goals, making financial learning more interactive and goal-oriented.

Furthermore, parents can now manage additional key settings for their children directly through the QIB Mobile App of either parent, including updating their child's mobile number and enrolling them in Fawran to receive money transfers instantly. These features further strengthen parental control and convenience, while enabling easy, real-time financial interactions.

D Anand, QIB general manager – Personal Banking Group, said:“At QIB, we remain focused on continuously enhancing our digital platforms to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Expanding QIB Junior onboarding to mothers, alongside the introduction of new features for parents and enhanced money management tools for children, reflects our commitment to inclusive and accessible banking experiences that empower families and support children in building responsible financial habits from a young age.”

QIB Junior is Qatar's first digital banking and financial education platform designed specifically for kids and teens aged eight to 17 years old. It features a dedicated prepaid Visa card for safe online and in-store purchases, with the ability to add the card to digital wallets (subject to age eligibility). With tools such as the Savings Pot, task-based rewards, and exclusive age-tailored discounts, QIB Junior encourages positive saving and spending habits from an early age, supporting children in building strong financial foundations.

The ongoing digital experience enhancement aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, reinforcing financial literacy and digital inclusion as key pillars of sustainable development. It also affirms QIB's role as a digital leader committed to delivering innovative, secure, and accessible banking solutions for all segments of the community.

QIB Junior is available for existing QIB customers. Parents can enrol their children on QIB Junior through the QIB Mobile App, available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.

