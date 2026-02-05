The U.S. Detained Maduro's Wife Because She Did THIS!

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-05 11:07:21
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) This video tells the story of how the United States captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and arrested his wife, Cilia Flores. It explores who Cilia really was behind the scenes and why U.S. authorities believe she played a key role in the regime. From their rise to power to a courtroom in New York, this is the full story behind one of the most shocking arrests in modern politics.

Newsroom Panama

