403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The U.S. Detained Maduro's Wife Because She Did THIS! -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) This video tells the story of how the United States captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and arrested his wife, Cilia Flores. It explores who Cilia really was behind the scenes and why U.S. authorities believe she played a key role in the regime. From their rise to power to a courtroom in New York, this is the full story behind one of the most shocking arrests in modern politics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment