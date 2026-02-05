Australia Is Primed To Hike - How To Play It

Beyond a 25bp hike in February, the likelihood is for another 25bp hike in May by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). From there, the likelihood is we brace for an environment where the 3mth bills rate is trending in the 4.25% - 4.5% area. That's broadly breakeven with where the 2yr rate is now (4.25%), and only a tad below the 3yr rate (4.3%). In contrast, the 10yr rate is in the 4.9% area, reflecting the risk being discounted on the market for a break above 4.5% for the 3mth bills rate in the 5yr forward space.

While we anticipate a rate hike theme, and then a hold for a period, we are more sanguine about the medium-to-long term. We continue to identify a medium-term neutral RBA rate at around 3.6%, centred on a tolerance for CPI inflation up to (but ideally below) 3%, with a moderate real rate added to that. It is also in line with the average RBA rate over the past three decades, a period long enough to back out numerous cycles and extremes on both ends.

Once we go beyond the coming couple of years, ones dominated by a bills rate in the 4.25% to 4.5% area, we ultimately see a slow reversion back towards neutrality in the 3.6% area for the RBA policy rate, translating to a return to the 3.75% area for the 3mth bills rate.

A lock-in in the 2yr or 3yr tenors effectively encapsulates these movements into one fixed rate. There is a very small cost to the lock-in (5bp pa for the 3yr). Further out the curve, lock-ins become a tad more expensive. If we are right and the RBA ultimately gets back down to 3.6%, the 10yr lock-in would cost some 75bp pa, or 750bp cumulative. The temptation then would be to receive the 10yr rate, for positive carry of an equal and opposite magnitude.

The 10yr fixed rate versus the floating rate profile (with 3mth rate for comparison)

Bottom chart shows carry per annum for the 10yr fixed rate payer