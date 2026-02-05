Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Bolivian Foreign Minister Aramayo

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Bolivian Foreign Minister Aramayo


2026-02-05 11:02:39
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo in Washington, D.C. Bolivian Minister of Mining and Metallurgy Marco Antonio Calderon also participated in the meeting. The Deputy Secretary and the Bolivian delegation discussed expanding U.S.-Bolivia collaboration on economic prosperity and strengthening commercial ties. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to a strong partnership and recognized President Paz' leadership in the region.

MENAFN05022026004514009831ID1110703551



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search