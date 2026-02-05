Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Bolivian Foreign Minister Aramayo

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo in Washington, D.C. Bolivian Minister of Mining and Metallurgy Marco Antonio Calderon also participated in the meeting. The Deputy Secretary and the Bolivian delegation discussed expanding U.S.-Bolivia collaboration on economic prosperity and strengthening commercial ties. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to a strong partnership and recognized President Paz' leadership in the region.

