Campari Holiday Winningz Promotion Wraps Up In Grenada

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- The 2025 Campari Holiday Winningz Promotion has officially concluded in Grenada after six weeks of islandwide activity, capping off what has become the biggest Campari promotion ever executed in the market. This year's campaign rewarded 30 Grenadian winners, reflecting Campari's continued commitment to giving back to loyal consumers during the festive season.

The promotion formed part of Campari Caribbean's regional Holiday Winningz campaign, which delivered strong consumer engagement across multiple islands, with December activations, weekly draws and large-scale community participation. Grenada showed particularly strong momentum, with entries escalating significantly as winners were announced and shoppers saw the frequency of prize distribution.

At the end of the six weeks, two Grenadians walked away with major grand prizes. One winner secured a year of paid utilities valued at US$2,000, while another earned a Courts home appliance shopping spree valued at US$3,000. The Court's prize winner expressed how meaningful the moment was, sharing that she had been hoping for a new refrigerator for Christmas, making the win especially timely.

Reflecting on the success of the promotion, Campari Grenada brand manager Timothy Peters, said:

“This was the biggest promotion Campari has ever executed in Grenada. We run our Christmas promotions as a way of giving back to our loyal consumers, and this year we saw that spirit truly come alive. A major success factor was that people were entering on their own, without prompting. It was an exciting promotion, and we look forward to delivering promotions in 2026 that are even bigger and better.”

The Campari Holiday Promotion is recognised across the region as one of the most anticipated year-end campaigns, consistently creating feel-good moments, rewarding loyal consumers and strengthening brand affinity. Campari Caribbean extends congratulations to all the winners and gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the promotion throughout the holiday season.

Campari remains committed to continued investment in Grenada and the wider Caribbean, with more exciting promotions planned for 2026.

