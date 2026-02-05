APEC Health Officials Chart 2026 Health Priorities

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By APEC Health Working Group

GUANGZHOU, China – As rapid population aging, slower workforce growth and rising healthcare costs increasingly weigh on productivity, fiscal sustainability and long-term growth prospects across the region, health officials sharpened their focus on health systems as an economic variable.

“Our region is moving beyond the mitigation of acute threats, such as pandemics, to address long-term structural challenges, including demographic changes, digitalisation and extreme weather events,” said Junho Choi, chair of the APEC Health Working Group.“In this context, we seek to integrate health as a core element of economic resilience and sustainable growth.”

The economic stakes are rising. Health spending already accounts for roughly 4 percent of gross domestic product across APEC economies, with direct implications for productivity, labor participation and long-term growth.

Against this backdrop, delegates examined how digital and artificial intelligence–enabled health systems could help offset demographic headwinds by strengthening primary and community-based care, improving prevention and supporting more integrated service delivery. Discussions focused on care coordination, health data governance and aligning digital innovation with health system capacity and financing.

Population aging featured prominently, as the share of those aged 65 and over across the region is projected to nearly double to about 22 percent by 2050. Economies examined practical strategies to prevent and manage chronic diseases, dementia and mental health conditions as demographic shifts accelerate.

Participants underscored the importance of promoting healthy aging across the life course while reducing long-term pressure on families, labor markets and public budgets.

Health financing was another core area of focus, as officials compared approaches to expanding health coverage while maintaining fiscal sustainability amid rising medical costs and longer life expectancy.

Delegates highlighted the need for evidence-informed financing reforms that strengthen primary care, improve continuity of services and support more efficient allocation of health resources.

The meeting period also featured a policy dialogue examining integrated prevention and treatment strategies for brain health. Participants explored how digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine and data analytics can support early detection, coordinated care pathways and community-based management of neurological and mental health conditions.

“The health of the more than 2.9 billion people in our region is not merely a medical issue; it is a key driver of economic stability and sustainable growth,” Choi said.“Building resilient health systems capable of responding to these challenges is a prerequisite for the stable growth of the APEC region.”

