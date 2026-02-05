Bunker Hill Announces Engagement Of Independent Trading Group As Market Maker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“” or the“”) () announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD $6,500 per month, payable in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals had any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company's securities .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low-latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is a US-based mineral exploration and development company advancing the restart of the historic Bunker Hill Mine, a past-producing zinc, lead, and silver asset located in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene Mining District. One of the most storied base and precious metals areas in North America, the Silver Valley has a long history of production and established infrastructure. The Company is focused on unlocking the remaining value of this high-quality brownfield asset through modern exploration, disciplined project development, and responsible mining practices. With a singular strategic focus on Bunker Hill, the Company is positioned to maximize shareholder value while revitalizing a cornerstone asset in a premier American mining jurisdiction.

Additional information about Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is available at or through the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

