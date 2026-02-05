Nonprofit Utopia Launches '90 Days To A New Nonprofit' Online Course

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nonprofit Utopia announced today the launch of 90 Days to a New Nonprofit, a comprehensive online course designed to help aspiring nonprofit founders move from idea to a legally- compliant, funder-credible organization in just 90 days. The next cohort begins March 2, 2026.

Interest in starting nonprofit organizations continues to grow, but many founders enter the sector without a clear understanding of governance, compliance, financial systems, or funder expectations. As a result, organizations often struggle to gain credibility, experience delays in IRS approval, or pursue grants before they are ready. 90 Days to a New Nonprofit was created to address those challenges head-on.

“Too many founders go straight to managing programs or focus on fundraising before they've built the infrastructure to create the sustainability that funders are looking for,” said Valerie F. Leonard, founder of Nonprofit Utopia.“This course helps leaders build their nonprofit the right way-legally compliant, well governed, and positioned to responsibly pursue grants and other funding.”

A Proven Framework for Nonprofit Startup and Grant Readiness

The course is built on Nonprofit Utopia's proprietary LEGACYTM Framework, a step-by-step model that guides founders through the core phases of nonprofit startup. Participants work through community needs assessment, board development, incorporation, bylaws, budgeting, program design, IRS tax-exempt filings, and ongoing compliance requirements.

Rather than focusing on theory alone, participants complete actual documents and filings throughout the program. By the end of the 90 days, founders have established the foundational governance and compliance infrastructure funders expect-positioning their organizations to be grant-ready and funder-credible.

Participants receive:

.A founder-centered curriculum designed within the LEGACYTM Framework

.A structured 90-day training plan with clear weekly actions

.Copies of required nonprofit startup and compliance forms

.Explainer videos and step-by-step filing instructions

.Workbooks and checklists to support implementation

.Optional document review, funder pitch preparation, live Q&A coaching, and an exclusive founders community

.Lifetime access to course materials

The course is delivered fully online through the Nonprofit Founder's Academy and is offered in three enrollment tiers-Standard ($697), Pro ($997), and VIP ($1,497)-allowing founders to choose the level of guidance and support that fits their needs.

About Valerie F. Leonard

Valerie F. Leonard is the founder of Nonprofit Utopia and creator of the Nonprofit Founder's Academy. With more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, finance, and community development, Leonard has guided nearly 1,000 nonprofit founders and executive directors to strengthen governance systems, improve compliance, and build sustainable organizations. Her work has supported organizations that have collectively raised more than $100 million and achieved measurable capacity gains.

A certified John Maxwell Leadership coach and university instructor, Leonard is known for her practical, no-nonsense approach to nonprofit startup and growth, helping leaders replace guesswork with structure and long-term strategy.

About Nonprofit Utopia

Nonprofit Utopia is a Chicago-based capacity-building firm that helps leaders start, manage, and scale nonprofit organizations through courses, coaching, and consulting. The organization specializes in governance, strategic compliance, leadership development, fundraising readiness, and operational systems that funders expect.

Through its proprietary LEGACYTM and ASCENDTM frameworks, Nonprofit Utopia helps organizations move from informal operations to grant-ready nonprofits equipped with the infrastructure required to pursue foundation, corporate, and government funding responsibly.

Learn More

Enrollment is now open for 90 Days to a New Nonprofit, beginning March 2, 2026.

To learn more or enroll, visit: . To learn more about Nonprofit Utopia, visit .