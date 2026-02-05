USA Cabinet Store Completes $75K Virginia Project Showcasing Timeless Kitchen Remodeling Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, VA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAIRFAX, VA - February 06, 2026 - -

USA Cabinet Store recently completed a comprehensive kitchen renovation project at a private Northern Virginia residence, featuring the installation of Showplace cabinets with Edgewater Beaded Inset styling that demonstrates the enduring appeal of traditional craftsmanship in contemporary home design.

The project, valued at $75,000, incorporated a dual-finish approach combining paint-grade perimeter cabinetry in soft cream with a natural maple island finished in dusk stain. The installation required custom depth modifications to accommodate flush integration of luxury appliances, including a built-in refrigerator and coffee maker system, while maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the beaded inset design.

"We are seeing a shift where homeowners are prioritizing architectural details over minimalism," said Emin Halac, President of USA Cabinet Store. "The beaded inset style integrates the craftsmanship of traditional joinery with the functional requirements of a modern high-performance kitchen."

The custom cabinet installation addressed specific challenges faced by first-time custom home builders, including the integration of modern appliances within traditional cabinetry frameworks. The Fairfax showroom design team utilized 3D visualization technology during the consultation phase, enabling the homeowners to preview the finished space before construction began. This planning process ensured precise cabinet placement and optimal functionality for the family's daily routines.

The completed kitchen features engineered quartz countertops and porcelain backsplash materials, selected to complement the timeless kitchen remodeling approach. The design team's solution for appliance integration involved modifying standard cabinet depths to create a seamless appearance where luxury refrigeration units align perfectly with surrounding cabinetry surfaces.

This project aligns with data from the NKBA 2025 Kitchen Trends Report, which notes that 79% of industry professionals identify concealed appliances and seamless integration as top consumer demands. The selection of American-made Showplace Inset cabinetry, manufactured by an employee-owned company, aligns with growing preferences for domestic manufacturing and lifetime warranty protection.

The installation process demonstrated the technical capabilities required for beaded inset construction, which demands precise measurements and expert craftsmanship. Unlike standard overlay cabinet installations, inset cabinetry requires exact tolerances to ensure proper door and drawer operation while maintaining consistent reveal lines throughout the kitchen.

The company maintains a 4.8-star customer rating across more than 900 verified reviews on TrustIndex, with more than 1,000 customers served since operations began in 2011. The company operates 13 showroom locations across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee, providing kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and cabinetry services. Each location offers design consultation services, product displays, and project management support for residential renovation projects.

