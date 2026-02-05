Yimutian Announces Strategic Cooperation For Large-Scale Digital Agriculture Project In Guangdong Province

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, China, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Group (“Yimutian” or the“Company”), a leading digital agriculture platform in China, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the“agreement” ) with regional partners to jointly develop a large-scale integrated agricultural project in Huazhou City, Guangdong Province

The project, known as the Jianjiang Farmland Integrated Development Initiative , covers a planned area of more than 21,000 mu (approximately 1,400 hectares) and represents Yimutian's continued expansion of its technology-enabled, origin-based agricultural development model.

The initiative focuses on improving land utilization efficiency, advancing digital farm management, and building a scalable agricultural production and circulation ecosystem. It is designed to support standardized farming, supply-chain optimization, and value-added agricultural commercialization.

Under the agreement, Yimutian will contribute its digital platform capabilities, data systems, and AI-enabled agricultural technologies, while local partners will support land coordination, infrastructure integration, and project execution. The collaboration aims to create a replicable model for large-scale modern agriculture development. The project will be developed across three core pillars:



First, land consolidation and infrastructure optimization will be carried out to improve soil quality, irrigation systems, and field connectivity, enabling the creation of contiguous high-standard farmland and enhancing overall productivity.

Second, Yimutian plans to deploy digital technologies, including AI-driven planting optimization, market forecasting tools, and supply-chain management systems, to support end-to-end digital oversight from cultivation through distribution. Third, the project is expected to promote value-chain extension through branding, processing, and integrated agricultural services, supporting higher-value commercialization of regional agricultural products.



The Company also plans to implement inclusive participation mechanisms for local farmers, including land leasing, on-site employment opportunities, and cooperative participation models, with the goal of aligning long-term productivity improvements with sustainable income generation.

“This project reflects our strategy of extending digital agriculture from online platforms into origin-based, large-scale production systems,” said Jinhong Deng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yimutian Group.“By combining digital infrastructure, AI technology, and market connectivity, we aim to build efficient, standardized, and scalable agricultural models that can be replicated across regions.”

The Huazhou initiative marks Yimutian's second integrated land development project in Maoming City. The Company previously launched a similar project in Maonan District, which is currently in operation. Together, the two projects represent a combined development area of approximately 35,000 mu, strengthening Yimutian's presence in one of southern China's key agricultural regions.

Yimutian has accumulated extensive experience in applying digital technologies to agricultural production and circulation. In prior initiatives, the Company supported regional specialty crops through digital market systems and developed technology-enabled demonstration farms using IoT monitoring and data-driven cultivation models. These projects have demonstrated improvements in yield efficiency, resource utilization, and supply-chain coordination.

The large-scale, technology-enabled agricultural development initiatives are expected to serve as important building blocks for the modernization of China's agricultural industry, while creating long-term value through improved productivity, food quality, and market efficiency.

About Yimutian Inc:

Yimutian Inc, is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China's agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient.

