Uchampak Highlights Its Customizable And Eco-Friendly Cup Sleeves For Modern Beverage Packaging

MENAFN - GetNews) Uchampak, a packaging brand focused on innovation and sustainable development, is presenting its Cup Sleeves range as a multifunctional solution designed to enhance comfort, safety, and brand visibility across hot and cold beverage service.

More than a simple accessory, these paper cup sleeves act as a“warm guard” for hot beverages, using high-quality materials and a thickened insulation design to protect hands from heat while maintaining a comfortable grip and helping drinks retain warmth.

For cold beverages, the sleeves provide a secure, slip-resistant hold while preventing condensation from forming on the cup, keeping it dry and comfortable to handle for coffee, milk tea, iced drinks, and other chilled beverages.

In addition to improving the customer experience, Uchampak's cup sleeves support full customization across multiple materials and designs, allowing brands to showcase logos and creative patterns that enhance presentation and strengthen brand recognition.

Engineered to be both durable and environmentally responsible, Uchampak's wholesale coffee sleeves are recyclable and designed to minimize resource waste, aligning with modern sustainability standards while delivering everyday practicality for cafés, restaurants, and beverage businesses, thus, contributing to greener consumption practices.







The Cup Sleeves portfolio includes products such as the 50pcs Brown Coffee Cup Sleeves Kraft Corrugated Paper Heat Insulation Cardboard Holder Disposable Cup Cover, Custom Paper Cup Sleeve Anti-scalding Reusable Coffee Sleeves Wholesale, and Factory Wholesale Custom Printed Hot Drink Corrugated Paper Disposable Paper Coffee Cup Sleeve. These options are available in disposable, reusable, and custom-printed formats to accommodate different packaging and branding requirements.







Uchampak reports a daily production capacity of up to 5 million units, achieving efficiency levels stated to be 300% higher than industry standards. This high-volume capability supports consistent supply for large orders while helping to control procurement costs.

The company produces cup sleeves in a wide selection of materials and formats, including white cardboard, kraft paper, corrugated paper, and other specialty papers. Single-layer, double-layer, and triple-layer designs are all available.







In addition, Uchampak offers advanced processing options such as irregular shapes, lamination, hot stamping, embossing, UV printing, and debossing. These customization features allow brands to create visually distinctive packaging solutions.

Uchampak remains guided by its core values of innovation, sustainability, quality, customer focus, and global awareness. By combining technology, design, and functionality, the company continues to deliver reliable packaging products that meet international needs while respecting environmental and cultural considerations.

To learn more visit:

Inquiries can be sent on WhatsApp at +8619005699313.

Email:...

Address: No. 388, Tianhe Road, Luyang District, Anhui Province, China