Greg Wasz Calls For A Listening-First Approach To Sales And Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) Greg Wasz, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, urges professionals to prioritise listening as the foundation of trust, performance, and long-term success.

Sales and business leader Greg Wasz is raising awareness around a simple but often overlooked skill: listening. Drawing from his career in sales leadership and his background in communications and storytelling, Wasz is advocating for a listening-first mindset that strengthens relationships, improves team performance, and drives sustainable results across industries.

“Too many conversations turn into monologues,” Wasz said.“The moment you slow down and really listen, people tell you what they need. That's where progress starts.”

Why Listening Matters Now

Data supports the case. According to HubSpot, 69% of buyers say the most important quality in a salesperson is the ability to listen to their needs. Research from Gong shows that top-performing sales professionals speak less than half the time during calls, allowing space for insight and trust to develop. Gallup also reports that employees who feel heard are 4.6 times more likely to perform at their best.

“These numbers aren't surprising,” Wasz said.“When people feel heard, they engage. When they don't, they shut down.”

From Habit to Advantage

Wasz credits much of his career growth to practical listening habits formed early on. He tracked calls, noted personal details, and followed up with intention.“I didn't just write down what someone wanted to buy,” he said.“I wrote down what stressed them out and what success looked like to them. That changed every follow-up.”

He points to a client conversation where the real issue surfaced only after careful listening.“The product wasn't the problem,” he explained.“Their day was. Once I understood that, the solution was obvious.”

Listening Improves Teams, Not Just Sales

The impact extends beyond revenue. Studies from the Center for Creative Leadership show that teams led by strong listeners report higher trust, better collaboration, and faster problem-solving. Wasz has seen this firsthand in leadership roles.

“When leaders listen, meetings stop being status reports and start being working sessions,” he said.“People bring ideas earlier. Issues surface sooner. That saves time and builds confidence.”

What Professionals Can Do Today

Rather than calling for sweeping programmes or new tools, Wasz encourages simple actions individuals can take on their own:



Talk less on purpose. Aim to listen at least 60–70% of the time in conversations.

Ask one follow-up question. Use“what,”“how,” or“where” to invite clarity.

Pause before responding. A short pause signals respect and improves accuracy.

Repeat key points. Reflecting back what you heard builds trust and alignment. Schedule time to listen. Block space for one-to-one conversations without an agenda.

“Listening isn't passive,” Wasz said.“It's a skill you practise. Small changes compound fast.”

A Call to Action

Wasz is encouraging professionals, managers, and sales teams to audit their own conversations this week. Count how often you interrupt. Notice when you rush to respond. Choose one meeting or call to listen more than you speak.

“If everyone did that once a day, work would feel very different,” he said.“Better decisions. Fewer misunderstandings. Stronger relationships.”

About Listening-First Leadership

Listening-first leadership is a people-centred approach that prioritises understanding before action. It emphasises curiosity, clarity, and follow-through to improve trust, collaboration, and outcomes in business settings. Research consistently shows that organisations with strong listening cultures outperform peers in engagement, retention, and results.

For professionals seeking progress without pressure, the message is clear: start by listening.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Greg Wasz:

Greg Wasz is a sales leader and communications professional known for his listening-first approach to business. With a background in communications and a career rooted in relationship-driven sales, he focuses on clarity, organisation, and trust to drive results. Greg blends structured thinking with creative problem-solving, drawing on his experience in storytelling and video production. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, he values consistency, follow-through, and meaningful connection-both in his professional work and in his life outside of it.

Contact:

...