Leo Liangda Hu Presents“Mr. Ma's In New York”: A Cross-Cultural Theatrical Exploration Of Chinese And Jewish Narratives

MENAFN - GetNews)A staged reading of Mr. Ma's in New York, written by Chinese playwright and theater artist Leo Liangda Hu, was presented Nov. 21–22, 2025, at Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center, offering an intimate portrayal of cross-cultural encounters among immigrant families in 1990s New York.







Produced by Dreamborne Theater Inc., the reading took place in Studio H at 280 Broadway and was offered to the public. Set against a city shaped by migration and cultural exchange, the play follows a Chinese immigrant father and son adjusting to life in New York while forming an unexpected relationship with their Jewish American neighbors.

The story centers on Lao Ma and Xiao Ma, whose daily experiences reveal generational differences, linguistic misunderstandings, and contrasting ideas of family and tradition. Their interactions with a Jewish mother and daughter gradually move beyond initial tension, opening space for mutual recognition shaped by shared histories of displacement, faith, and survival.

Xiao Ma struggles to define himself between Chinese and American identities, while his father confronts fears surrounding cultural loss and change. Through understated humor and restrained dialogue, the play examines how everyday encounters can challenge inherited assumptions and reshape belonging among minority communities.







Hu, a New York–based performer, playwright, and director, holds a Master's degree in Musical Theatre Performance from New York University's Steinhardt School and a Master's degree in Drama and Film Performance from the Central Academy of Drama in China. Before relocating to the United States, he worked extensively in China as both a director and actor. His earlier play Beininger drew national media attention, including coverage by Sohu, while Rose Monologue was invited to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Drama Festival for University Students. He also produced and performed in a teaching adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Company and appeared in nationally distributed instructional performances for the People's Education Press English textbook series.

Since moving to New York, Hu has built an active professional profile in the city's performing arts community, collaborating with musicians and theater artists across concerts, interdisciplinary events, and community-focused productions. His recent credits include a leading role in the operetta Amahl and the Night Visitors in December 2023, along with continued participation in concert performances and original theater projects across the city.

Mr. Ma's in New York reflects Hu's long-standing interest in cross-cultural storytelling, shaped by his training in both Chinese and American performance traditions. Drawing on personal experience and community relationships developed in New York, the play highlights parallels between Chinese and Jewish cultural values while acknowledging the tensions that arise when traditions meet in a modern urban setting.

The staged reading featured a cast including Dominic Wong as Lao Ma, Yuchen Zhou as Xiao Ma, Chloe Chappa as Mrs. Weinberg, Tic Treitler as Miss Weinberg, Rafael Benzi Lyrio in supporting roles, and Xuelai Han as narrator. The project was produced by JC Chang.

By situating immigrant narratives within a specific historical and cultural moment, Hu's work contributes to ongoing conversations in American theater about identity, migration, and intercultural dialogue. The presentation of Mr. Ma's in New York in New York City underscores his continued professional engagement in the U.S. performing arts landscape and his focus on developing original works that bridge global traditions through contemporary storytelling.