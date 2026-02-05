Besra Gold Sets Meeting Date For Requisitioned Meeting

February 05, 2026 6:41 PM EST | Source: Besra Gold Inc.

Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (the " Company ") announces that it has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") in response to a shareholder requisition submitted by shareholders of the Company (the "Requisitioning Shareholders"), who collectively hold 5.38% of the Company's outstanding shares, pursuant to Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Act"). The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held at 9:00 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

Further details about the Special Meeting, the matters to be presented, and how to vote will be made available to shareholders in advance of the Special Meeting, including in a management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of record as of the record date. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Special Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

